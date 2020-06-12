Forum: Talking about race relations a good first step

Discussions about race relations are a good first step, but we need to acknowledge deeper systemic issues as well (Discussions about race not enough, by Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng, June 5). Open discussions on racial and religious issues can be beneficial (Open talk about race, religion is the way to go, Sept 9, 2019).

These discussions are not the be-all and end-all. They are only a good first step towards acknowledging the differences we have and building new friendships between people of different communities and backgrounds.

Recently, in the light of the protests against racism and police brutality in the United States, a photo of a group of Raffles Institution (RI) students with their faces painted black surfaced.

The students involved have apologised for their actions but there does seem to be a deeper systemic issue that we should look at.

Perhaps schools and the Ministry of Education should relook the character and citizenship education curriculum. There may be room for improvement.

We need to take a deeper look at our schools and systems and improve them. The conversation about racial and religious harmony needs to be an ongoing one.

Schools should be more aware of and engage their students on such issues.

Leonard Sim Jun Jie