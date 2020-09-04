Forum: Taking up 2 jobs does not ensure job security

I am disappointed to hear Mr Chong Kee Hiong, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, say in Parliament that Singapore workers should be allowed to take up two jobs for "job security". It plainly shows a lack of empathy for workers.

Given a choice, most people would choose to work in one job. I know of many low-income workers who hold two or three jobs because of their poor financial situation. They need to do it to support their families because what they earn from one job is not sufficient to cover their expenses.

Instead of suggesting that people take up a second job, a better solution would be to reduce the cost of living and target more social assistance for low-income workers.

Many countries are advocating work-life balance, and it goes against workers' welfare to take up two jobs in order to sufficiently feed one's family in present day Singapore. This is not the direction a self-professed caring society should be taking.

A worker deprived of sufficient rest will not be able to function properly in his main job. Employers, too, do not encourage their employees to take up two jobs as they know that it is not healthy for their employees, especially if it compromises safety.

Foo Sing Kheng