Forum: Take more care when displaying national flag

Since our national flag does not have a symmetrical design like those of certain countries, like Japan, Israel, Austria or Thailand, more care needs to be taken when displaying it.

Recently, as I was admiring the Sky Habitat and Sky Vue condominiums, I very quickly spotted two flags flipped horizontally at the two condominiums.

It would be nice if friends, relatives or even the condominium's management could gently alert these people as soon as possible if they spot such cases. This should be an exercise not to embarrass people, but to inform.

Lim Poh Seng