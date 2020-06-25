Forum: Swimming complex usage timings will be tweaked if needed

We thank Mr Tan See Khiang for his feedback (Review time allotted to public at ActiveSG swimming complexes, June 23).

We reopened ActiveSG sport centres in phase two, in consultation with various members of the community, including coaches.

We also looked at previous use trends. For the swimming pools, we segmented timings to cater to the seniors, organised classes and casual swimmers to ensure appropriate safe management measures could be effectively implemented.

As it has been less than a week since we reopened, it would be premature to make adjustments.

Please be assured that we will make informed changes where necessary to optimise the use of our swimming pools.

ActiveSG is also actively seeking feedback from our members, and we encourage users to share their thoughts with us at SPORT_QSM@sport.gov.sg

Sng Hock Lin

Chief, ActiveSG

Sport Singapore