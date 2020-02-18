Forum: Suspension of mass hasty

I was rather dismayed to read about the indefinite suspension of mass at Catholic churches (Catholic Church to suspend mass indefinitely, advises public events to be suspended too, ST Online, Feb 14).

Instead, the Church should give itself two weeks to ensure that the contact details of parishioners are updated for contact tracing should the need arise, and that temperature taking be mandated - like in schools and workplaces - so that life can continue like before.

Thermal scanners could also have been installed - like at Changi Airport - to spot anyone who might be running a fever, so that the person can be attended to quickly.

These are just some of the proactive measures that should have been taken before the blanket suspension of mass.

Peter Malcolm De Silva