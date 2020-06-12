Forum: Surprised by maid agency's access to personal data

While trying to hire a new foreign domestic worker recently, I was shocked to discover the amount of personal data that employment agencies have access to.

The employment agency I used asked for my identity card number in order to process the paperwork required to hire the candidate.

Although apprehensive, I shared just my IC number with the agency.

To my surprise, in less than 15 minutes, I was sent a screenshot of my personal details, which included home and e-mail addresses, as well as the birth certificate numbers and dates of birth of my children.

I am not sure who the agency's source of information is. I also question the need to provide the agency with such detailed personal information.

Ong Soh Ching