Forum: Support of people needed for Singapore to chart new path

For Singapore to adapt and succeed, we not only need good leadership from the top, but also strong cooperation and full support from the citizens (S'pore must chart new path as it won't return to pre-Covid world: Chan, Aug 12).

To use an analogy, Singapore is the ship. To sail safely through stormy waters, we need a combination of two things: a good captain to steer it, and supportive and loyal crew and passengers who understand what the captain is doing, and work together with him with dedication and trust.

Which is why I was glad when Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing took pains to explain to the nation the government thinking and plan for the future.

It behoves the citizenry to study these carefully and cooperate with the Government and make some positive contributions to fine-tune the points on this journey through troubled waters.

The trend towards deglobilisation and the ongoing US-China tensions are here to stay.

In this geopolitical environment, Singapore must remain neutral and not take sides.

Singapore must also take the lead to keep Asean neutral - to act as an intermediary between the two superpowers and keep peace in Asia.

This will be the correct and safe journey for us all in the new post-pandemic world.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)