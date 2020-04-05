Forum: Support measures for working parents affected by pre-school closures

We thank Mr Joel Gwynne for his feedback (Can parental absence due to childcare centre closures be officially covered?, March 30).

Amid the evolving Covid-19 situation, employers and employees have had to make adjustments to daily routines and work arrangements.

Balancing work commitments and childcare responsibilities may be challenging for working parents, particularly those affected by individual pre-school closures.

Some working parents are able to deal with individual pre-school closures by temporarily tapping support from other caregivers such as family members or their foreign domestic workers.

With safe distancing measures in place, employers are required to allow employees to telecommute if work can be done from home - this also helps working parents with their childcare needs in case of preschool closures.

We recognise that some working parents do not have access to help from others, and cannot telecommute or stagger their work shifts due to the nature of their work.

Employers should be compassionate and extend more flexibility in such circumstances.

In view of the upcoming Jobs Support Scheme payouts, employers are strongly encouraged to provide additional paid leave to these working parents.

Employers should also allow these working parents to tap their childcare or annual leave entitlements.

Today, working parents of Singaporean children aged below seven are eligible for six days of paid childcare leave per year, and almost half of all employees have more than 14 days of annual leave.

However, some employers may have to put employees who have used up their leave entitlements on no-pay leave.

We urge both employers and employees to work out amicable arrangements to balance the business needs with employees' childcare needs in this difficult time.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower