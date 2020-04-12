Forum: Support circuit breaker measures

During this circuit breaker month, tight measures have been put in place to limit our movements to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, many people have chosen to break the law or circumvent the rules (Over 7,000 advisories issued to the public for safe distancing breaches, April 8).

Many of us are blessed to have a home to live in with our loved ones; many around the world do not. We are also fortunate that we are not in a complete lockdown as is the case in other parts of the world. If people continue to act wilfully and refuse to cooperate, our movements and freedom may be curtailed even more.

Let us all be more supportive of our current situation, and let these circuit breaker measures work so that we can soon continue with our lives.

Chantille Tam Jia En, 16

Secondary 4 student

Treat migrant workers with respect

As a child, I often heard racist remarks such as "if you misbehave, Indian migrant workers will come and catch you". The "warnings" usually succeeded in getting children to think twice about misbehaving. With these remarks ingrained in children's minds during their formative years, it is no surprise that they view migrant workers in a negative light even as adults.

Singapore is a small nation that is dependent on foreign workers, especially in labour-intensive industries. It is important to welcome and interact with them to improve support levels for migrant workers (Improving support levels for migrants, March 31).

When I was in junior college, I volunteered at events where we interacted with migrant workers. It is important for young people to accustom themselves to the growing numbers of foreigners

in Singapore if we are to progress as a whole.

Elaine Lim Kai Ting, 20

Pre-university student

A time for gratitude and appreciation

The underprivileged groups in society are bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis.

Migrant workers have been hit especially hard (Punggol dorm could have been better maintained: Zaqy, April 8). Not to forget the essential workers: healthcare workers, delivery workers, cleaners and public transport workers, just to name a few, who ensure society does not come to a standstill.

It is important for everyone to realise the immense privilege most Singaporeans have. The privilege of having a cushion to fall back on during times of economic hardship, the privilege of working from home and the privilege to practise social distancing. We need to comply, if not for ourselves, then for the front-line workers, the underprivileged and the elderly.

Gauri Kanodia, 16

JC1 student

