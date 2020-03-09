Forum: Suggestion will work only with clean hawker centre trays

Encouraging people at hawker centres to eat on their trays, so that food drops on the trays and not on the tables, is a good suggestion (Govt push to boost hygiene levels as virus fight intensifies, March 7).

I am sure that I am not the only one who has noticed how filthy the trays at hawker centres are. Some have gravy left by a previous customer, or have a wet surface.

Rarely do I see a clean tray that has not dampened my appetite.

The cleaners who clear these trays often just go through the motions of wiping them without cleaning them properly.

What is worse is the cloths that they use, most of which have been used multiple times and are already in an unclean state.

Before we encourage the public to eat with the plates on the trays, we need to first change how these trays are retrieved and cleaned, and ensure they are thoroughly wiped with a proper, clean detergent cloth and are fit for use by the next customer.

Roland Chong Kwong Min