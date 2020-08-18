Forum: Structured survey on the vulnerable in the community being planned

We thank Mr Cheng Shoong Tat for his Forum letter (Carry out independent survey on elderly folk doing menial work, Aug 4).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) set up the Vulnerable-In-Community (VIC) Network in November last year, comprising government and community groups, to befriend and extend assistance to vulnerable individuals in Singapore.

When network members come across individuals who require dedicated assistance, they link these individuals up with MSF's social service offices (SSOs) and family service centres (FSCs) for financial, shelter and food assistance or other forms of social support as required.

A key part of the work being done by the VIC Network is to better understand these individuals' circumstances and, as a community, provide the help they need.

We do this through a number of approaches, including direct conversations with individuals who are vulnerable and who may need help, as well as collaboration with help agencies to whom these individuals are already known.

A structured survey, such as what Mr Cheng has suggested, is also being planned as part of the VIC Network's work.

Working alongside our partners, MSF aims to build an inclusive and a caring society. Should the public come across individuals or families who may require support, they can contact us at our ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000, or approach the nearest SSO (www.msf.gov.sg/ssolocator) or FSC (www.msf.gov.sg/fsclocator).

Lim Teck Kiat

Senior Director

Social Policy and Services Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development