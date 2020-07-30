Forum: Still some way to go when it comes to social graces

In 2009, then Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong gave a speech regarding Singapore aspiring in 1984 to reach the Swiss standard of living at the time by 1999.

We have far exceeded that and are, materially, in the big league.

But when it comes to social graces and tasteful coexistence, we have some way to go (Fruit of their labour lost to garden thieves, July 27).

Petty theft, squabbles over trivial issues where only pride is at stake, intimidation over social media, workplace hectoring, racism, sexism, heaping opprobrium over sexual identities - these are unfortunately still prevalent in our society.

And the young are not solely to blame, not when their elders set the worst of examples.

Walking in the neighbourhood, I spotted a senior casually reaching into the narrow green hedge just next door and pilfering a small pot of plants. He was indifferent to my wagging a finger at him.

Earlier, even a $5 pot of hibiscus I had planted in front of my house and nurtured till splendid blooms appeared had also been stolen.

We are a First World country with a third-rate social mentality, despite all the lessons on civility and decorum in schools. We will remain so until we all do the right thing even when no one is watching.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)