Forum: Still no Goal 2034 committee?

Recently in Parliament, Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin asked what the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's (MCCY) position on Goal 2034 was.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng said the Government "does not interfere with the management of national sports associations" (FAS leading Goal 2034 charge: MCCY, March 7).

He said the Government's role is to support national sports associations where possible, and the ministry had asked for a briefing from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on how to achieve the goal.

In Parliament last year, Aljunied GRC MP Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap asked about the FAS' Goal 2034 strategic plan.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said the ministry "welcomes our Team Singapore athletes and sports associations to strive for excellence and supports them in realising their goals" (Lessons to heed from Goal 2010, Sept 3, 2019). She added that the ministry looked forward to hearing from the FAS on its plans on realising that goal.

One would have expected that by now, a Goal 2034 committee would have been set up, involving the FAS, MCCY and other stakeholders, to work out an action-based plan to make it a goal of the country.

We should be making strides towards galvanising our whole football ecosystem, achieving a better ranking in regional football and bringing back the iconic Kallang Roar.

George Pasqual