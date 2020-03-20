Forum: Stay-home notice: Why allow such a long time lapse?

In the light of the announcement that all Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering Singapore will be served with a 14-day stay-home notice, I have concerns about the time lapse between the announcement and the measure which took effect at 11.59pm last night.

While this measure is evidence of the Government's efforts to control the number of imported cases, it kicked in about 50 hours after it was announced. Such a delay reduces the effectiveness of the measure (S'pore residents told to defer all overseas travel, March 19).

During this period, the number of people who could pass through our borders is significant, and this poses a danger to the community if they are not obliged to serve the full 14-day self-isolation period.

Furthermore, the delay provided an opportunity for abuse as those who want to avoid serving the stay-home notice had time to arrange earlier flights.

It is unclear why the Government would allow such a long time lapse from the announcement of the measure to its taking effect.

Gan Jia Yi