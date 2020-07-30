Forum: SportSG will respond to calls and queries

We thank Mr David Kwok Ng Kan for his feedback (Calls not being answered, July 24) and the call we had with him on July 21.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) will look into the matter where Mr Kwok's calls went unanswered and will improve on our service level accordingly. We remain committed to answering all calls and responding to all queries in the shortest possible time.

SportSG's quality service manager hotline (1800-344-1177) is available from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, write to us at SPORT_QSM@sport.gov.sg

Janice Woon

Quality Service Manager

Sport Singapore