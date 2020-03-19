Forum: S'pore can't delay GE forever even amid virus outbreak

A big question is whether the next general election will be held this year. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, many political parties have voiced their concerns about having the elections this year.

But what if Covid-19 does not go away until 2023? That would be more than seven years since the last general election. The elections cannot be delayed forever.

It would be a disaster for Singapore to spend 100 per cent of its attention on Covid-19. Life has to go on. I still go out to shop, eat at hawker centres and visit friends.

I have noticed that most hawker centres are crowded and almost back to how they were before the outbreak.

As long as Singaporeans take care of their personal hygiene and take precautions, they can overcome this difficult period.

I look forward to the coming general election, Covid-19 or not.

Charlie H.T. Lau