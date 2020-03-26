Forum: SPH should build retirement villages in Singapore

I have been following the foray by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) into the overseas aged-care facilities sector.

As the silver generation grows in Singapore, we badly need good and affordable aged-care facilities; especially the retirement village models seen in countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Why does SPH not consider building such aged-care facilities locally? What are the barriers that encourage SPH to venture overseas when there is an obvious demand for such services here?

What are the learning points for SPH? Maybe SPH can share its experiences so that we may one day see more retirement villages (as opposed to old folks' homes) built locally or in places closer to home.

Colin Loh