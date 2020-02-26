Forum: Some riders attempting to get around footpath ban

The ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs) from footpaths has generally restored order and safety on pedestrian pathways.

But now some riders seem to be circumventing the rules by other means.

The most common is the use of powered bicycles. These devices are a safety hazard and pose as much a threat as PMDs, which makes me wonder why they receive so little regulation.

Those who ride them are free to prowl footpaths and roads, and, even without pedalling, these devices can move as fast as PMDs.

I presume powered bicycles were allowed so that elderly people can use them to get around easily. But lately, I see many able-bodied young people riding these devices.

Recently, I saw a very young rider parking his device at the entrance of Tiong Bahru Plaza.

He cycled right up to the entrance, past many pedestrians, at high speed. In what way is this different from having a PMD in a pedestrian area?

I am also seeing more riders modifying their bicycles into PMDs and passing them off as pedal bicycles. They install a small engine on normal bicycles, which somehow allows the bicycles to move like PMDs.

I have also seen delivery riders using powered wheelchairs and mobility devices meant for

the elderly and people with disabilities.

They ride them into malls and other pedestrian areas to do pickups and deliveries.

These devices are large and can obstruct people, but we accept them as some elderly people need them to get around.

But now young and able-bodied delivery riders are using these in pedestrian areas.

Are there not regulations that restrict the use of such devices to the elderly and people with disabilities?

Oliever Tan