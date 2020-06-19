Forum: Societies must practise proactive risk management

Singaporeans must adopt the right mindset to be prepared for the next global pandemic.

Continuous population growth, rapid urbanisation, high-density living in often unhygienic conditions, and increased global connectivity and travel all make for a deadly mix which lends itself to disease transmission at deadly speeds (Preparing S'pore for the long haul, June 13).

In his 2012 book, Antifragile, author Nassim Nicholas Taleb coined the concept "antifragile", and it is a mindset we should adopt in this disruptive age. A society is robust only if it is resilient to shocks.

By continuously scanning the horizon and having foresight, we can prepare for potential disruptions, improve decision making and planning, and spot weaknesses in current systems.

We become antifragile when we aim not for maximum efficiency, but allow for decentralisation and redundancy.

An ecosystem of small and self-sustaining entities with diversified capabilities, tolerant of minor mistakes and inefficiency, will prevent a larger collapse.

Societies must learn to operate with uncertainty as the norm, and to develop proactive risk management skills rather than reactively and passively pursuing risk avoidance.

Wong Horng Ginn