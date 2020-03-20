Forum: Social resilience vital in fighting virus

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation on the war against Covid-19, saying that we are fighting not only on the medical and the economic fronts, but also the social-psychological.

Social resilience is vital for us to combat the virus and recover as a stronger community.

Resilience is about individuals and communities adapting successfully to stress and change.

Social resilience involves utilising resources to adapt effectively to the crisis.

The ability to adapt hinges on capacities and resources such as social capital, community infrastructure, as well as civil and societal support systems.

For preparedness to face crises or emergencies, our residents need to grow greater awareness of the services and support available.

Community groups and citizens need to be serious in exercising civic-mindedness, implementing safety measures and rehearsing emergency protocols and procedures.

Community leaders, together with residents, can be more disaster-ready by getting to know neighbours and vulnerable members, stocking emergency supplies and participating in safety drills and exercises.

We can develop a better-trained and disciplined volunteer network to provide social support to people affected by Covid-19.

Different segments of society in Singapore need to work together to build greater trust. Building resilience also involves fostering social ties by enhancing social participation as well as growing a strong sense of community.

We need to strengthen bonds between people and government to have a strong social compact.

Social resilience means reducing susceptibility of the community to crises. Singapore has developed a rapid assessment test-kit for Covid-19 detection and enhanced techniques for contact tracing and containment.

Stigma surrounding victims has been reduced, and community support has been given to those under quarantine or stay-home notices.

If the measure of resilience is a social fabric weaved seamlessly together, as a well as a society bonded to face adversity, then Singapore is not there yet.

We need to mend cracks and fault lines.

We can still do more to develop a greater trust and acceptance of differences, and be a more inclusive society.

Tan Ngoh Tiong (Professor)