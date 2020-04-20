Forum: Smokers a weak link in Covid-19 fight

The mandatory requirement to wear a mask when one leaves home during the circuit breaker period poses a challenge to chain smokers.

Smoking while wearing a mask is impossible. It is a tall order for smokers to quit just to comply with the requirement to wear a mask when they are outside their homes.

I have witnessed many food delivery workers removing their masks to smoke while waiting outside Bukit Panjang Plaza. It is reasonable to expect similar scenes at places where smokers congregate to smoke.

A great number of smokers removing their masks regularly to smoke all over the country undermines efforts to prevent transmission of Covid-19.

The lesser of two evils is for smokers to smoke at home. But large numbers of smokers smoking within their own apartments will be sending their hapless neighbours unwanted, dense and toxic second-hand smoke.

The intensity of this second-hand smoke has increased tremendously since Singaporeans were asked to stay at home. A few of my neighbours have suffered greatly. One neighbour's child has experienced a spike in respiratory symptoms due to second-hand smoke from a neighbour downstairs.

Smokers themselves are more susceptible to Covid-19, and when they do get infected, their symptoms are more severe and deadly. Death rates are reportedly higher for smokers in China and Italy. Furthermore, it is also likely that smokers are already used to their "smoker's cough" and hence would not be alarmed by symptoms of Covid-19, which not only causes a delay in seeking help, but also presents a danger to others.

The authorities should strongly encourage or even mandate that during the circuit breaker period, smokers use smoking replacement treatment such as nicotine patches or gum to stifle their urge to smoke. Any smoker caught removing his mask to smoke should be given a $300 fine.

Singapore has already descended from being the gold standard to being a cautionary tale in its Covid-19 fight. The whole community has had to take great pains to modify behaviour and lifestyles to tame the march of the disease.

Surely, smokers can step up to the plate and do their part for the community and themselves, if only during the circuit breaker period.

Lim Teck Koon