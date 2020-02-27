Forum: Singtel clarifies add-on services

We have been in touch with Dr Oh Jen Jen to resolve the issue raised in her Forum letter (Clarification sought on 'bonus items' in Singtel's plan, Feb 24).

When our sales agent spoke to Dr Oh, she duly outlined the terms and conditions of Dr Oh's contract, and also informed her to call the hotline should she wish to cancel the add-on services after the free promotional period.

These two add-on services are optional to our broadband subscription plans, and our sales agent could have furnished more information to make this clearer to Dr Oh.

We also regret that an SMS with incorrect information on how to manage her subscription was subsequently sent to Dr Oh.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank Dr Oh for her feedback.

Candy Chua

Vice-President

Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel