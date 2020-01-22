Forum: Singaporeans seek assurances for this and future generations

I applaud and welcome Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's speech at the Institute of Policy Studies' annual Singapore Perspectives conference.

It was refreshing and inspiring (4G leaders to offer S'poreans more say in shaping policy, Jan 21).

However, many Singaporeans, including my relatives, friends and me, are increasingly worried about our future.

We need to be assured of the continuing opportunities for stable and valued careers, not only for this generation but also for future generations.

The high cost of living and the prices of public flats and transport weigh heavily on our minds.

In the coming Budget, I hope that it will not be filled with "election goodies", which are superficial and temporary, but instead contain realistic solutions and ideas that will help reduce the challenges and difficulties faced by a few groups of citizens, particularly the

lower- to middle-income households, the sandwich generation who have young children and elderly parents to care for, people with disabilities and single parents.

Clear and precise communication about the various forms of assistance and support should be made available to Singaporeans, and our public officers could also be more flexible and empathetic in their daily dealings with the public.

I have confidence that the fourth-generation leaders, who are highly qualified, skilled and talented individuals, will work together with ordinary Singaporeans to bring the country forward amid all the challenges.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban