Forum: Singapore Pools must ensure games are fair

As the only legal lottery operator in the country, Singapore Pools must do more to ensure a fair and level playing field (More issues surface from software errors, Feb 1).

Affected customers will get refunds for their bets, and those with prize winnings will also receive an additional 50 per cent of their claimed prize winnings, while those with no prize winnings will get a token sum of $5. I feel this non-negotiable compensation is lacking.

As this glitch happened for many months for the Toto draws, and many years for the 4-D draws, many punters will not be able to claim compensation as most people do not retain their tickets.

I hope the Ministry of Home Affairs will investigate thoroughly, and levy a deterrent fine on Singapore Pools. This is necessary to reassure loyal punters that their bets are safe and fair.

Foo Sing Kheng