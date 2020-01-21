Forum: SIA regularly reviews its flight paths

We refer to Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip's letter (Why were flights over Iranian airspace not diverted earlier?, Jan 20).

Singapore Airlines (SIA) regularly reviews its flight paths based on our continual assessment of advisories from the national authorities, aviation bodies and independent security consultants.

In view of the ongoing situation in the Middle East, SIA flights to and from Europe have not been flying over Iranian airspace since Jan 6. Safety continues to be the top priority for us.

We would like to assure the public that we are closely monitoring the situation in the region and will take appropriate precautions if necessary.

Quay Chew Eng (Captain)

Senior Vice-President Flight Operations

Singapore Airlines