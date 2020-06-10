Forum: SIA directors need to assuage shareholder concerns better

Mr Gurdeep Singh's letter brought to mind an experience in my early days of investing in stocks (Disappointing move by SIA directors, June 5).

My broker recommended the purchase of a small lot of shares within my meagre means, but when I received them, I was surprised to find that the seller was a director in the same company. I approached my broker and questioned whether it was prudent to buy into a company when its director was selling out. He allayed my fears with the pragmatic reply: "Young man, even directors sometimes need money."

As Mr Singh admitted, he himself did not have sufficient funds for Singapore Airlines' rights issue of mandatory convertible bonds.

More to the point, a small investor very recently asked me why, more than 10 days after the closure of the rights issue, information has yet to be released on how many shares have been allotted, or if any excess money has been refunded.

One would reasonably have expected such information to be communicated much more quickly, despite whatever drawbacks that can be attributed to the present pandemic.

In matters like this, directors need to assuage the concerns of their shareholders, particularly the small ones, better.

Narayana Narayana