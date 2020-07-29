Forum: Shouldn't inbound travellers be tested on arrival?

It was reported last month that all travellers entering Singapore from June 18 would have to take a Covid-19 test, and pay for it (Inbound travellers will have to pay for compulsory testing, June 16).

They would be subject to the test a few days before the end of their stay-home notice.

I am puzzled as to why they do not have to take the test immediately on arrival in Singapore and wait for the results before being allowed to, for instance, take public transport.

How many days does it take for the results to be ready? A couple of days? Why not have these people wait for the results?

If they are asymptomatic carriers, they would be endangering others while taking public transport - first from the airport to their residences, and then from their residences to a community testing facility.

They may also infect those living in the same household, who may go out and in turn transmit the virus to others.

It should be obvious by now that there is no point telling people to avoid taking public transport. In Singapore, only enforcement action will work.

For example, despite announcements at MRT stations telling commuters to avoid talking to one another or on their cellphones, I have seen adults and schoolchildren chattering away.

That is why the deployment of safe distancing ambassadors was a good decision. These ambassadors should board the trains instead of just staying on the platforms.

Should Singapore not forbid inbound travellers from taking public transport before their Covid-19 test results are out?

Ang Chiew Leng