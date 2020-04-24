Forum: Should dengue cases be tested for Covid-19 as well?

I was alarmed to learn that the number of dengue cases in Singapore earlier this year was double that of the same period last year (Dengue infections hit 4,000, doubling from same period last year, March 23). This is noteworthy because we are fighting a critical battle against Covid-19, which is putting a tremendous strain on the public healthcare system.

It was reported that two Covid-19 patients in Singapore who tested positive for dengue were found later to not have the disease (2 coronavirus patients test positive for dengue despite not having the mosquito-borne disease, ST Online, March 9). I wonder whether we should be testing dengue cases for Covid-19 as well.

Those details were found in a paper published in The Lancet medical journal, in which a group of doctors noted that "dengue and (Covid-19) are difficult to distinguish because they have shared clinical and laboratory features".

If there are more of such cases, not only might it pose a public health hazard, but we might also be putting our healthcare professionals and front-line workers at tremendous risk.

Despite the risks, I think we are quite capable of fighting this battle as a community and I am sure Singapore can emerge victorious, provided we remain alert.

Sudeepa Nair