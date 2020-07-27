Forum: SGX pact with Nasdaq could yield huge dividends

It is exciting to read that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq will strengthen and enhance their partnership to help companies with dual listing ambitions (SGX, Nasdaq in pact to ease listings on both bourses, July 23).

With reports that this year is expected to be another dismal year of delistings owing to low liquidity and valuations, and the now-defunct minimum trading price rule, such a move could generate huge dividends for Singapore.

For instance, investment research suggests that dual listing has positive effects on share prices.

Financial analyst coverage could also increase and improve as a result of dual listing, and this could aid price discovery and reduce information asymmetry to support more robust investment decision-making.

Dual listing has also been found to be positively correlated with significant net growth in trading volume, and to benefit investors through lower transaction costs and improved liquidity.

Dual listing could rub off positively on the SGX in other ways, such as by further improving local listing standards, and further enhancing the SGX's reputation.

This deepening of the partnership between the SGX and Nasdaq will hopefully slow down the delisting velocity and compensate the attendant losses in SGX's liquidity and market value (SGX plunges most in 17 years after MSCI, HKEX reach deal, May 28), and will go far to further cement Singapore's status as a global financial centre.

Woon Wee Min