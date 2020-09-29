Forum: SGUnited Skills trainees can work but must fulfil commitments

We thank Mr Eric Chen Yixiong for his feedback (Can students work for extra cash while on SGUnited Skills scheme?, Sept 24).

The SGUnited Skills programme is a full-time, six to 12-month training scheme, which aims to help mid-career job seekers acquire industry-relevant skills so that they can take up new roles.

Trainees receive a training allowance of $1,200 a month, which is meant to cover their basic subsistence expenses.

The scheme does not place any constraints on trainees' activities outside training hours, including taking on part-time employment, as long as they continue to fulfil all the training commitments, which include minimum attendance requirements and the passing of assessments.

We commend Mr Chen's efforts to upgrade his skills during this difficult time.

Toh Swee Chien

Director

Planning and Programmes Division

SkillsFuture Singapore