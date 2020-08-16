Forum: Set up one-stop centre to help people with estate planning

Legal tools such as the Advance Medical Directive, Lasting Power of Attorney and wills are very useful.

But to really increase the take-up rate among citizens, especially seniors and the less able, the Government should go further by setting up a one-stop service centre that will allow people to set all these up at one go.

A major obstacle to greater buy-in for such tools is the need to have professionals such as a lawyer or doctor to validate, undersign and witness a person's application, and this can be costly.

The proposed one-stop service centre should be able to address this as the centre could set up a tender system to ensure such professional fees are set at a very competitive price to help citizens.

Lai Kin Guan