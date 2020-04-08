Forum: Set up hotline for students affected by crisis

The Government must be complimented for its proactive move to help anyone who is stressed or anxious due to the Covid-19 pandemic (CCs, RCs to close except for essential services; hotline for emotional support, April 6).

However, there is an important group of Singaporeans who society assumes are able to handle this crisis very well - our students.

The erroneous assumption is that they are already tech-savvy and should not be negatively affected by all the disruptions.

Let us not forget that students - especially those who are facing major national exams this year - have suddenly been thrust into full home-based learning for an entire month.

The anxiety and fear that they will not be fully prepared may be uppermost in their minds. Some may also face a situation in which the source of their families' income has been cut off, which would add further stress.

I hope the Ministry of Education can create a hotline for these students as face-to-face sessions during this period of elevated safe distancing measures may not be tenable.

Colin Ong Tau Shien