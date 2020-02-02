Forum: Set up fund to help the unemployed upgrade skills

Specific policies should be put in place to protect Singaporean employment. For example, government incentives and schemes aimed at helping companies grow - such as the Enterprise Development Grant - could require companies to give job priority to Singaporeans. This would complement the Fair Consideration Framework, which promotes Singaporean-first employment practices.

It is laudable that the next Budget will contain measures to help those concerned about being left behind to upskill, reskill and seize new opportunities (Measures in Budget to help firms, S'poreans stay relevant: Minister, Jan 17).

To meet their specific needs, a new fund should be set up to provide them with resources - finance, skills and time - to adapt to this world of rapidly changing technology.

The objective of this fund would not be to distribute unemployment welfare. Control measures could be introduced to prevent misuse. Part of the fund received by individuals would be tied to their continual training and development programmes.

The fund would complement the Career Trial programme under Workforce Singapore's Adapt and Grow initiative, which allows companies and workers to assess each other over a period of time, with the Government bearing the costs. As it takes time to find a job, the fund would address the employment predicament and possibly prevent an unemployed person from spiralling into decline.

The fund would bring confidence and a sense of dignity, and thus enhance employability.

I propose two ways in which this could be funded.

First, impose a levy on foreigners holding an Employment Pass, based on the proportion of foreigners in the company's workforce. This would encourage companies to groom Singaporeans to take up PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) positions.

Second, appeal to the corporate social responsibility movement, with the Government matching every dollar contributed to the fund by companies.

Paul Yong Teck Chong