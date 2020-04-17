Forum: Set up Covid-19 checkpoints

While Singapore has done well so far in containing Covid-19, I suggest that the following actions be taken:

First, "grey" cases - cases assessed by general practitioners in clinics to be neither highly likely nor highly unlikely - should be tested earlier. Sending these people home for a few days to rest is allowing potentially infectious cases to infect others in their community.

Second, Covid-19 checkpoints should be set up at MRT stations and bus interchanges as these are natural and key points of mass movement. Singapore Armed Forces medics can pick out commuters who have a fever using thermal scanners or detect those who show symptoms of respiratory and other issues, and send them to the nearest clinic for assessment and testing.

Benjamin Foo