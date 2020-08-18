Forum: Set deposit for motorbike COE at percentage of bid

The certificate of entitlement (COE) for motorcycles rocketed to $7,702 after the recent circuit breaker (COE prices rise across the board as bidding resumes, July 9).

While one might dismiss it as pent-up demand, this notion was dispelled when the second round of bidding saw the price of $6,510. The latest result is $7,701.

The COE bidding system has a deposit that can be forfeited to deter frivolous bids and manipulation of the system.

Once a bid is successful, the successful bidder will be issued a temporary COE that is valid for either three or six months. For all vehicles, the deposit is $10,000, but for motorcycles, it is $200.

This means that while car dealers will be deterred by the loss of $10,000 for each unused COE, for motorcycle dealers, the potential loss of $200 per COE is not a sufficient deterrent to discourage the hoarding of COEs.

Dealers that can afford the bids will place high bids to secure COEs, against the loss of $200 per COE.

Many dealers also earn through vehicle financing and the interest earned on it. A high COE will mean that the principal amount on which interest is calculated is higher (since it is basically vehicle price + COE).

So dealers do not have any incentive to lower COE prices since they allow them to earn more through interest and also because the COE cost is ultimately borne by the buyer.

I am surprised that this problem has been around for a long time and remains to this day (LTA meets four dealers over motorcycle COE price spikes, April 10, 2017).

A more equitable system is to set the deposit at a percentage of the bid. This would discourage hoarding, especially in these trying times.

Chiok Beng Piow