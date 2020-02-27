Forum: Senior workers a valuable resource

Older workers are knowledge repositories and they too have a role to play in Singapore's growth.

Moreover, older workers contribute to diversity in the workplace and bring with them distinct advantages, including greater firm-specific knowledge and domain expertise, as well as being associated with lower turnover rates.

Enabling older workers to stay economically productive yields other benefits, such as aiding in their self-validation and sense of self-worth, and delaying the onset of senility and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's.

With human capital as Singapore's main resource, it is indeed a case of "all hands on deck", and if the attitude, aptitude and skill sets are there, it would make sense to look beyond the age criteria and give seniors a fair go at job opportunities.

This would give companies the chance to tap the expertise and experience of these older workers.

Woon Wee Min