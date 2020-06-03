Forum: Seeking to better understand phase one rules

I refer to the report "Trains, buses return to pre-circuit breaker frequency from today" (June 2).

With phase one of Singapore's reopening kicking in, family members living apart are now allowed to visit their parents or grandparents but under strict conditions.

Seniors like me, who live alone and have no children, will not be able to receive any visitors.

On May 27, before the start of phase one, I submitted an appeal to the Ministry of Health (MOH) seeking permission for my siblings, nieces and nephews to visit me.

It took MOH six days to reply with a request for information I had already provided. I am not sure when a final answer will arrive.

While there are all these strict visitation rules, if I were to take a bus or train, I would likely be sitting or standing close to strangers even though I would have to practise safe distancing while waiting at the bus stop or MRT station.

Like many Singaporeans who have commented on various social media platforms, I find these measures inconsistent and confusing, and they demand a better explanation.

Julia d'Silva