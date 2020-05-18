Forum: Scheme should exclude firms operating during this period

The Jobs Support Scheme, where the Government co-funds the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee, should not include businesses that have been allowed to operate during the circuit breaker period.

The reason is that these businesses have been earning income during this period.

Supermarket Sheng Siong, for example, is doing so well that it is even paying an extra month of salary to its employees.

On a related note, why does it seem that it is mainly foreign firms that are donating their Jobs Support Scheme payouts to charity or forgoing them altogether?

Local firms such as supermarkets and banks that are still making money should either donate the payouts or not accept them.

Annie Loh