Forum: Safety guidelines needed for pet-related industries

Singapore has seen a significant decline in community transmission of Covid-19 over the past month. Some businesses such as pet supply stores were allowed to reopen from May 12.

Some have argued for pet grooming to be allowed to resume as some pets require regular grooming for maintenance and to prevent health issues, such as skin and ear infections, and most pet owners do not have the skills or equipment to do it (Allow more services to resume ops: Pet grooming services, by Ms Joyce Anne Chia, May 6).

The recent cases of a tiger in New York testing positive for Covid-19 and minks at two farms in the Netherlands having the disease show that there is a risk of animals being infected (Singapore wildlife parks monitor animals for Covid-19, May 4).

The fear is that pets can become carriers of the virus.

While there are stringent safe measures in place at workplaces and schools, are there safety guidelines for pet-related businesses such as pet groomers?

Claire Zhang Pei