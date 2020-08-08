Forum: Saddened by disrespect shown to National Anthem

The behaviour of some adults recently, especially during this week leading up to National Day, disappointed me terribly.

As I was dropping my Primary 2 son off at school in Punggol, the National Anthem came on over the school's public address system.

The school's vice-principal, who was standing at the school gate, instructed all her pupils to stop in their tracks and to stand at attention. I did likewise.

Most of the other parents, with their children in tow, nonchalantly carried on walking into the school. This showed great disrespect for our National Anthem.

It was a teachable moment for our young, impressionable schoolchildren and not only was it lost, but the parents also turned it into an example of deplorable behaviour by adults who are supposed to be role models.

In the Singapore Armed Forces, when the National Anthem is played, even military vehicles have to stop all movement and have their engines switched off.

What kind of message are those adults at the school sending to all the children, including their own?

It may be necessary for schools to make an announcement that the National Anthem is about to be played, and that everyone within the school compound is required to cease movement and to stand at attention as a mark of respect.

Paying due respect to the National Anthem cannot be a one-off occasion reserved for our country's National Day.

It must be a feeling all Singaporeans carry in their hearts on a daily basis.

Simon Owen Khoo