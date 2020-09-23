Forum: Roll out education drive on proper use of shared paths

There has been much discussion on the responsibilities of cyclists on public paths.

Cycling is a great form of exercise and also helps reduce one's carbon footprint. Unfortunately, we are very far from accepting cycling as part of our commute. Even some schools do not allow cycling on their premises.

Sadly, from the discussions I have seen, it appears that cycling is not welcome both on paths and on the roads. Cyclists are accused of being a hazard on paths and a nuisance on the roads.

Common sense and patience should be the order of the day.

I have seen pedestrians walking on cycling paths instead of footpaths, not keeping to the left side of paths, drifting from one side to the other, and glued to their smartphones.

I have also seen cyclists riding abreast on a two-lane road on a busy work day and speeding on shared paths, and drivers not giving way to cyclists at junctions.

All we need is common sense. Work is ongoing over the code of conduct for users of public paths and this has generated a lot of discussion. Perhaps the Government could roll out a national education campaign.

Tan Kah Hong