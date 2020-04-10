Forum: Rising hostility against China doesn't bode well for the world

I read with great interest the article by Ms Bonnie S. Glaser (Covid-19 a blow to Beijing's ambitions for global leadership, April 10).

The writer's opening statement, "Will Covid-19 provide China with an opportunity to ensconce itself as a global leader?", is in itself flawed, as she seems to be making an assumption that China intends to overtake the United States as the global leader. She didn't explicitly state it, but it was implied.

As China emerges as a major powerhouse, it should not be denied due respect.

Its rapid rise has led to paranoia in the West that a communist regime has the ambition of "global pre-eminence" to replace the US as the leading power since World War II.

In all likelihood, after the dust of Covid-19 has settled, the world will be in a different place from where it is today. It could be a more dangerous world if we let it.

As the virus has no respect for race, religion or national boundaries, it can return to any nation in a second, third or fourth wave.

There is an urgency to find a vaccine. There is a need for a united effort on all fronts - not only from scientists, but also from journalists and the media - to build bridges and not walls, to hasten a breakthrough in this war against a common unseen enemy.

I feel a sense of despair at the escalating onslaught of anti-China rhetoric in the media. Here again is another article written in the same vein, contributing to the demonising of China. Such rhetoric of half-truths when repeated often becomes believed as the truth.

I will be 71 this year. I have three children and six grandchildren. This current escalation of hostility and hatred does not portend well for the kind of world that my children and grandchildren will inherit in the future.

I have been flooded with many anti-China articles and videos. This constant maligning of China will lead only to irrational fear and a build-up of blind hatred towards the Chinese race, as seen in racist attacks on Asians in the West.

The atrocities committed in the past in Germany were precipitated by economic fear, and it will be economic fear of China that will lead us to a world war with catastrophic consequences and no winners.

To avoid this global tragedy, let us instead bring all countries together, and not lose this opportunity to learn that there is so much more that humanity can gain from cooperation rather than confrontation, unity rather than division, love rather than hatred.

We must all do our part, as ordinary citizens, politicians and journalists, and act responsibly.

Let us do it for our future generations.

Pang Kim Hin