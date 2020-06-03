Forum: Right time to get more to return their trays

For years, the authorities have tried different measures in the hope of encouraging customers to return their trays at hawker centres.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced various government bodies and agencies around the world to take drastic actions.

Measures such as safe distancing have succeeded in changing people's behaviour.

Perhaps we can also change people's behaviour when it comes to keeping hawker centre tables clean.

It is time to introduce legislation to make people return their trays for the sake of public hygiene and cleanliness.

Safe distancing ambassadors' duties can be expanded to include making sure people clear the table and return their trays after eating at hawker centres.

This will not only improve hygiene and cleanliness but also make the job of cleaners easier.

Leaving it to each individual's personal responsibility has yielded very little improvement.

Let's make the country a clean and hygienic place that all can be proud of.

Lim Kock Lian