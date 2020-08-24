Forum: Review training and procedures for arresting offenders

Last week, video clips of police officers trying to subdue a suspect in Esplanade Drive surfaced online (Wanted man tasered, arrested in drama on road, Aug 23).

It appeared the officers were trying to exert minimum force to guide the suspect off the road. I commend and respect the police officers for the way they handled the situation.

Singapore is a safe and peaceful country, and in such an environment, coaxing and verbal settlement should be the norm.

We do have the occasional criminals who resort to violence when resisting arrest. In such cases, officers are mentally and physically challenged.

Adding to the stress would be the pervasive power of social media, which really gives officers no room for error.

A two-man police team cannot always rely on additional team members to assist in subduing a suspect.

The police may want to review the performance and efficacy of the taser in view of tight resources. In situations where the suspect may be physically bigger and stronger,

maybe an electric probe, not dissimilar to cattle prods, would be a more effective tool.

If one suspect can create so much trouble that six officers have difficulties subduing him, the situation could get real nasty if there are two or more suspects.

Adequate training in the proper method of handling physically challenging arrests is also critical. The standard issue baton must be put to good use for its purpose. One precise hit should immobilise a person.

The police force is doing a great job. The sacrifices made by officers would be in vain should they suffer abuse by bad hats and get injured or killed in the line of duty.

Goh Boon Kai