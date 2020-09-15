Forum: Review rules on noise levels in housing estates

The actions of Samuel Tan Joo Soon who fired ball bearings and damaged two cars cannot be condoned, but I can empathise with his frustrations (Man gets 3 weeks' jail over ball bearings shot near bridal party, Sept 10).

The bridal party's "gatecrashing" games began around 7am on a Saturday morning - which is a day of rest for many. Such games create substantial noise, including shouting, cheering and clapping. Creating loud noises at 7am in the morning in a housing estate is unneighbourly and irresponsible.

People are bound to be sleeping, and to be woken up by these loud sounds of revelry so early in the morning is frustrating, to say the least.

I live across the road from a Buddhist temple in Fernvale which regularly stages getai and Chinese opera shows that go past 10.30pm. These events take place throughout the year - including during exam periods - and often the performers are screaming into the microphones.

Often, my school-going children are unable to study or go to sleep due to the din.

Closing the windows or balcony doors doesn't help either, as the speakers are usually set at a very high volume.

The temple is surrounded by HDB flats and I am sure many residents share my frustration.

The measures put in place against public performances during Covid-19 have served as

a welcome reprieve, but I dread the day when public performances will be allowed again at the temple.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and town councils should review the permissible noise levels between 7am and 10.30pm in housing estates.

This is especially relevant now when more people are working from home during the pandemic.

I would propose amending the time band allowing revelry and public performances to begin no earlier than 9am and to end no later than 8pm.

The Government has stressed the need for us to become a more caring society. This must start in our neighbourhoods and with respect for our neighbours.

Dinesh Subramaniam