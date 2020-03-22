Forum: Review ratio of foreign workers by countries they come from

Is Singapore over-reliant on foreign workers?

Malaysia's implementation of a restricted movement order has affected many companies and the transport system here.

Special arrangements, such as for accommodation, have had to be made to ensure that Malaysians who work here can continue to do so (S'pore firms rush to find temporary lodgings for Malaysian workers, March 18).

Similar problems arose when restrictions were imposed on Chinese nationals returning to Singapore.

Both incidents have highlighted the impact on the economy if foreign workers are unable to return to Singapore to work during a crisis.

In order for the economy to continue functioning during a crisis, the Government and companies need to review the ratio of foreign workers not as a whole but by the countries they hail from.

This would help mitigate any impact on the economy.

Leong Kok Seng