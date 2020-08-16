Forum: Restrict visas to stem imported Covid-19 case

The recent daily updates of Covid-19 infection cases in Singapore show an uptick in imported cases.

While I laud our authorities for taking all necessary precautions to welcome travellers, work pass holders and their dependants to our shores, we have also to bear in mind that the risk is always there that this could lead to more community cases.

Countries like South Korea have implemented entry restrictions against some countries where Covid-19 cases are surging, through temporary restrictions on flights and the issuance of visas.

China took a strict approach of reward and punishment of global airlines by suspending flights if a certain number of passengers who were found to have the coronavirus were on those flights.

Does Singapore have such systems?

If not, incoming people should produce proof of having tested negative for Covid-19 before being allowed to set foot in Singapore.

They should also be tested before heading to their dedicated facilities to serve their stay-home notice.

This is a more robust approach that complements efforts within the community to stem the spread of the virus here.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong