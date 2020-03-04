Forum: Restrict gatherings of maids to stop coronavirus spread

In the light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the authorities should restrict foreign domestic workers from gathering at public places on their days off.

Every Sunday, large groups of maids congregate at Lucky Plaza and the open fields beside Kallang and Paya Lebar MRT stations.

When meeting their friends, these foreign domestic workers take food and beverages that they have prepared at home to consume together at these gatherings. When they leave, empty food packs and drink cans are strewn at these places.

While the littering has always been a problem, shouldn't the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training encourage maids to use its in-house facilities during this period, to reduce the danger of spreading the coronavirus in the community?

More meaningful activities and programmes should also be organised for them to take part in at an enclosed environment.

Alan Chin