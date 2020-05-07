Forum: Restart of SPL must not put players, fans at risk

It is heartening that coaches from the Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs are united and in agreement on taking a calibrated and measured approach to restarting the SPL season, giving due consideration to both players' safety and well-being, and also the time needed to ramp up training to get players back into shape and be competition-ready (SPL can wait till mid-July, May 2).

This is in contrast to the state of affairs elsewhere. In England, for example, former player Gary Neville has expressed fears that Premier League players' lives will be put at risk if football is rushed back too soon (Football: 'How many have to die?' Gary Neville voices fears over Premier League plans, ST Online, April 29).

Research could potentially provide additional points of reference on other considerations for the resumption of professional football and other sporting activities.

For example, researchers created a model to simulate the spread of Covid-19 in a football league - taking into account players interacting with their social circle, team colleagues during training and rival players during matches - and how the frequency of tests and time between matches affect this.

An editorial in the British Journal of Sports Medicine also supported the implementation of uniform safety protocols to check for Covid-19 in players prior to the resumption of professional football and other sporting activities, to minimise the risk of spreading the disease.

Without a doubt, Singapore football fans are starved for football action, SPL clubs are raring to get back into the business of football and SPL players are looking forward to restarting the season.

It is, therefore, imperative that we strike a balance, so that restarting the SPL season does not put the health of football players and fans at risk, which could potentially start another wave of infections and overwhelm the healthcare ecosystem.

Woon Wee Min