Forum: Report food outlets with poor hygiene practices

We thank Mr Wong Kok Keong for his letter (Same gloved hand used to handle food and touch surfaces, March 30).

There is currently no evidence that Covid-19 is associated with the consumption of food.

Nevertheless, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has in place measures to ensure that food retail establishments maintain good hygiene practices.

All food handlers must be registered with SFA, and undergo the Basic Food Hygiene Course for training and assessment to equip them with good hygiene practices.

Under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations, food handlers must ensure that all receptacles, utensils and fittings used for or in connection with the sale or preparation of food are kept clean.

SFA inspects food retail establishments to ensure that they comply with food hygiene standards and will take enforcement action if lapses are found.

Gloves used for food preparation should not be used for other tasks. Changing gloves as soon as they become dirty or torn is a good hygiene practice that is encouraged.

More food hygiene guidelines can be found at www.sfa.gov.sg/food-retail/food-hygiene-practices-guidelines

While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the food industry and consumers should play their part too.

Food retail operators must exercise diligence in ensuring the food they prepare and serve is fit for consumption, and ensure that they practise good food and personal hygiene.

Consumers can play a part to ensure observance of standards by retail food establishments.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in retail food establishments should provide feedback at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback

Leong Hon Keong (Dr)

Senior Director

Compliance Management Division

Singapore Food Agency